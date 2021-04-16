MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on Russia's potential response to the new US sanctions and the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomatic staffers, that the principle of reciprocity is still valid, but everything will depend on the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"In general, no one has canceled the principle of reciprocity in such issues, this is a basic thing in general. But I will tell you once again that everything will depend on the decision of the head of state," Peskov told reporters, asked if Russia plans to provide a response to the new restrictions.