Kremlin Praises Contacts With Nuland As Timely, Necessary

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Russian officials' contacts with US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, who is currently paying a visit to Moscow, are timely and necessary, while no breakthrough agreements can be reached immediately, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"It is up to the foreign ministry to comment on negotiations effectiveness, as the foreign ministry is the receiving party. Nevertheless, we are certainly convinced that such contacts are timely and necessary.

It is important to negotiate and there is no need to complain that it we did not manage to reach some breakthrough agreements immediately. It is hardy possible," Peskov told reporters.

When asked if negotiations with Nuland could be seen as a continuation of the dialogue between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, Peskov said that "the contacts are certainly carried out in continuation of the 'spirit of Geneva'" and expressed the belief that Russian-US contacts at different level were a "positive development."

