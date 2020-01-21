UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Promises Public 'discussion' On Constitution Reform

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 04:23 PM

Kremlin promises public 'discussion' on constitution reform

The Kremlin on Tuesday said the Russian public will have a chance to discuss proposed amendments to the constitution, defending the speed with which Vladimir Putin is overhauling the country's political order

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Kremlin on Tuesday said the Russian public will have a chance to discuss proposed amendments to the constitution, defending the speed with which Vladimir Putin is overhauling the country's political order.

"There will be a mass discussion of the proposed amendments, a mass information campaign and discussion will be happening," President Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Putin, who is two years into his fourth term as president, last week announced sweeping but vaguely defined changes to the balance of power in Russia, and gathered a working group to propose amendments to the Russian constitution.

The group however only met twice before the Kremlin proposed its draft of the reform plans to parliament on Monday.

The bill lays out changes such as transferring some powers away from the presidency, prompting questions over the speed at which such important legislation is being pushed through.

Peskov said the Kremlin does not have clear deadlines for the reforms to be enacted "but clearly it won't be put on the back burner." He defended the seemingly rushed nature of the changes by saying the president's proposals are always given priority status and are "absolutely understandable and clear given the reality in which we exist."The State Duma lower house is expected to vote on the first reading of the bill already on Thursday.

It is not clear how the government plans to organise the national "discussion" and vote on the constitutional amendments, which some reports said could happen as early as April.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Vote Vladimir Putin Reading April From Government

Recent Stories

LHC allows bail to Fawad Hassan Fawad

7 seconds ago

What we know so far about the new China virus

3 minutes ago

27 hotel managers arrested in Faisalabad

54 seconds ago

Pakistan U19 aim to take a step closer in ICC Worl ..

4 minutes ago

Lakki admin approves mechanism to counter flour's ..

56 seconds ago

PM shows concern for Pakistani expats in Qatar: Sh ..

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.