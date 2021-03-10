Kremlin Refutes Claims of ex-French Prime Minister Fillon Visiting Putin Recently

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday refuted claims of former French Prime Minister Francois Fillon visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin recently.

Putin mentioned last week that he had recently received a "European guest" in the Kremlin.

Kommersant daily reported that Fillon was the guest in question.

"I can refute that, the colleagues have it wrong," Peskov told reporters, adding that he would not disclose the name of the guest since it was a personal meeting.