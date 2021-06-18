Kremlin Says Putin Vetoed Bill on Fighting Fake News Over Liability Exemption Concerns

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin vetoed a bill on the fight against misinformation since he had concerns regarding the provisions about exemption from responsibility, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The bill provides for full responsibility of mass media for distributing false news.

One of the grounds for exempting news outlets from liability is if the misinformation they published is a copy-paste of materials, or their fragments, circulated by other media outlets, the editor-in-chief of which may be identified and held accountable for the violation.

"The president had questions about some provisions of the bill, in particular, about provisions about exemption from liability. Therefore, the president considered it necessary to return [the bill to the parliament]. The bill will be refined in the fall," Peskov told reporters.