UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Trusts Rouhani's Statement On Iran's Commitment To Nuclear Deal - Spokesman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 03:32 PM

Kremlin Trusts Rouhani's Statement on Iran's Commitment to Nuclear Deal - Spokesman

The Kremlin is acting on the assumption that Iran will remain compliant with the nuclear deal, as confirmed at a recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The Kremlin is acting on the assumption that Iran will remain compliant with the nuclear deal, as confirmed at a recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"We still operate on the assumption that and it was discussed at a recent meeting of Putin and Rouhani that took place in Bishkek two days ago Iran will remain committed to the nuclear deal and its responsibilities," Peskov told reporters when asked about Iran partially suspending its commitments.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Nuclear Bishkek Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Amir request people to be k ..

1 minute ago

Police foil child marriage attempt in Sadiqabad, a ..

14 minutes ago

Dar Alber Award for Quran and Sunnah final launche ..

20 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler receives outgoing Pakistani Ambassa ..

21 minutes ago

Delegation from the Republic of Maldives visits KV ..

6 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth in IO ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.