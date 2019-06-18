(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The Kremlin is acting on the assumption that Iran will remain compliant with the nuclear deal, as confirmed at a recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"We still operate on the assumption that and it was discussed at a recent meeting of Putin and Rouhani that took place in Bishkek two days ago Iran will remain committed to the nuclear deal and its responsibilities," Peskov told reporters when asked about Iran partially suspending its commitments.