Kyrgyz Delegation Arrives in Tajikistan for Border Talks - Regional Administration

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) A delegation from Kyrgyzstan arrived in Tajikistan on Tuesday to participate in the meeting of the Tajik-Kyrgyz intergovernmental commission on delimitation and demarcation of the border in Dushanbe, the administration of the Tajik northern region of Sughd said.

"The agenda of the negotiations, which will take place throughout the next four days, will be the demarcation of the joint border between the states," the administration said.

Large-scale clashes on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border flared up on September 14.

On September 16, Kyrgyzstan announced that the fighting had spread along the entire border line, accusing Tajikistan of shelling and escalating the situation. As a result of the clashes, Kyrgyzstan reported at least 63 people dead and 198 injured, while Tajikistan said 41 people were killed and 30 injured.

On September 25, both countries agreed to cease fire and facilitate the process of border delimitation and demarcation.