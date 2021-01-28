Kyrgyz President Japarov Officially Assumes Office

(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov officially assumed office on Thursday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Taking oath at the inauguration ceremony, Japarov pledged to serve the cause of the Kyrgyz people and then kissed the national flag.

The head of the central election commission, Nurjan Shaildabekova, handed a special badge and a presidential standard over to the new Kyrgyz leader.

Kyrgyzstan held an early presidential election on January 10. Just under 40 percent of voters cast their ballots. Japarov won the election with 79.2 percent of the vote, followed by ex-lawmaker Adakhan Madumarov, who secured 6.7 percent.