Kyrgyzstan army helicopter crash kills one, injures seven

Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Kyrgyzstan said Wednesday one person died and seven were injured in an army helicopter crash in the Central Asian country's capital Bishkek.

"At 10:55 local time (0455 gmt) at the airbase Frunze-1 a military Mi-8 helicopter crashed," the country's aviation agency Kyrgyzaeronavigatsiya said in a statement.

"One person died and seven were wounded."

Local media said information on the crew was being clarified.

The mountain country's main city hosts an airbase.

The Mi-8 is a Soviet-made military helicopter.