Kyrgyzstan pushes poisonous root as virus cure

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kyrgyzstan is promoting a poisonous root as a safe treatment against the coronavirus as the country battles a new wave of infections despite health warnings

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Kyrgyzstan is promoting a poisonous root as a safe treatment against the coronavirus as the country battles a new wave of infections despite health warnings.

The health ministry unveiled the remedy at a news conference on Friday, claiming the impoverished country's leader has used the herb to cure "thousands" of sick inmates when he served jail time last year.

Health Minister Alimkadyr Beishenaliyev took sips of the solution that contains extracts of aconite root in front of journalists as he talked up its healing properties.

"There is no harm to health," Beishenaliyev said after gulping the potion.

"You need to drink it hot, and in two or three days the positive PCR test result disappears and the person immediately becomes better."Aconite root is used in traditional medicine even though it is considered highly toxic.

The authorities have said that a third wave of Covid-19 cases is beginning in the Central Asian country of 6.5 million people, which suffered a difficult summer as the virus overwhelmed hospitals last year.