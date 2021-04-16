UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyzstan Pushes Poisonous Root As Virus Cure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 06:18 PM

Kyrgyzstan pushes poisonous root as virus cure

Kyrgyzstan is promoting a poisonous root as a safe treatment against the coronavirus as the country battles a new wave of infections despite health warnings

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Kyrgyzstan is promoting a poisonous root as a safe treatment against the coronavirus as the country battles a new wave of infections despite health warnings.

The health ministry unveiled the remedy at a news conference on Friday, claiming the impoverished country's leader has used the herb to cure "thousands" of sick inmates when he served jail time last year.

Health Minister Alimkadyr Beishenaliyev took sips of the solution that contains extracts of aconite root in front of journalists as he talked up its healing properties.

"There is no harm to health," Beishenaliyev said after gulping the potion.

"You need to drink it hot, and in two or three days the positive PCR test result disappears and the person immediately becomes better."Aconite root is used in traditional medicine even though it is considered highly toxic.

The authorities have said that a third wave of Covid-19 cases is beginning in the Central Asian country of 6.5 million people, which suffered a difficult summer as the virus overwhelmed hospitals last year.

Related Topics

Jail Cure Kyrgyzstan Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IGP lauds entire force for brilliant performance d ..

5 minutes ago

Police to serve masses with honesty and dedication ..

12 minutes ago

IGP lauds performance of policemen for boldly stan ..

20 minutes ago

Russian Junior Hockey Player Says Denied Entry to ..

3 seconds ago

Thailand Tightens Measures Against COVID-19 Amid S ..

4 seconds ago

China's Xi Stresses Combating Climate Change Not B ..

6 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.