Kyrgyzstan Ready To Sign Enhanced Cooperation Agreement With EU - President

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 02:40 PM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Kyrgyzstan is ready to sign an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement with the European Union and expects the bloc to speed up its adoption and ratification, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said on Thursday.

"Since 2019, the Kyrgyz side has been working with the European Union to conclude the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement. Kyrgyzstan is ready to sign the document and is waiting for the EU to signal its readiness," Japarov said during a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Bishkek.

Kyrgyzstan's opinion is that the agreement has been "somewhat delayed," as the draft is not expected to be ready anytime before the end of the year, Japarov said.

"We would like to request Germany's assistance as an EU member state in expediting this process, as well as its subsequent ratification," the Kyrgyz leader also said.

Kyrgyzstan is also interested in cooperation with Germany on green energy, IT, and trade, the country's leader said. He also asked Berlin to consider simplifying visa requirements for Kyrgyz nationals going to Germany for study or work, given the growing interest toward the German language in the Central Asian country.

Kyrgyzstan hosted the second Central Asia-European Union summit from June 2-3. The event brought together leaders from the Central Asian countries and EU member states.

