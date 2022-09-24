BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) The death toll among Kyrgyz citizens in the armed conflict on the border with Tajikistan has increased to 62, the Kyrgyz health ministry told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The death toll from the armed conflict in the Batken district has increased to 62," the health ministry said.

The number of Kyrgyz nationals injured in border clashes is 198 people, including 13 children. All the victims are receiving proper medical care.

"Three people are in a serious but stable condition in the intensive care unit of the national hospital, the rest of the victims are moderately injured and their condition is relatively satisfactory," the ministry said.

Large-scale clashes on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border flared up on September 14. On September 16, Kyrgyzstan announced that the fighting had spread across the entire length of the frontier, accusing Tajikistan of shelling and escalating the situation on the border. Both sides agreed to a ceasefire several times, however, the agreements were not respected and mutual shelling continued.

Tajikistan said 41 people were killed and 30 injured as a result of the fighting.