BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Government agencies of Kyrgyzstan are not involved in the violation of the United States and Western sanctions against Russia, the republic's State Committee for National Security (UKMK) told Sputnik on Thursday.

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing US officials familiar with the matter, that the White House was preparing economic sanctions against Kyrgyzstan to force the country to stop alleged exports of banned goods to Russia. The sources indicated that the sanctions could be announced as early as this week, following numerous fruitless visits to Bishkek by US and European diplomats.

"In connection with media reports from the US about the introduction of economic measures against Kyrgyzstan 'to stop the export of sanctioned goods to Russia,' the UKMK of the Kyrgyz Republic considers it necessary to inform the public about the following: it can be affirmatively stated that neither the state of Kyrgyzstan itself nor any state structures and companies are involved in the violation of compliance with the sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries against Russia," a UKMK spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the committee "admits the possible involvement of private companies and firms, which may have been involved in violations of sanctions restrictions due to their business and production activities, perhaps without knowing who may actually be the end user and consumer of the products supplied to them," adding that the committee launched "proceedings and an investigation aimed at establishing and stopping such activities, possibly by involved private companies and firms, to take appropriate measures."

Kyrgyzstan and its state agencies "strictly adhere to the corresponding international norms and rules," the spokesperson said.