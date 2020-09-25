UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lack Of Fiscal Support Poses Downside Risk To U.S. Economy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 06:49 PM

Lack of fiscal support poses downside risk to U.S. economy

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Thursday that the lack of further fiscal support would pose a downside risk to the U.S. economy, which is recovering from the COVID-19 induced recession

WASHINGTON (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Thursday that the lack of further fiscal support would pose a downside risk to the U.S. economy, which is recovering from the COVID-19 induced recession.

"While the economy has been doing better than expected, I think there's downside risk to that if there is no further fiscal support," Powell said at a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee.

There are roughly 11 million Americans who have lost jobs during the pandemic and those people are able to spend now because of government assistance such as enhanced unemployment insurance, Powell noted.

"There's downside risk to the economy probably coming if some form of that support doesn't continue," he said. While the extra federal unemployment benefits for roughly 30 million Americans expired at the end of July, congressional lawmakers and the Trump administration remain deadlocked over the next COVID-19 relief package.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday at the same hearing that a targeted relief package is still needed and the administration is ready to reach a bipartisan agreement.

"I believe there is significant bipartisan support for legislation that supports kids and jobs particularly for extending the PPP to those hardest hit industries that need a second payment," Mnuchin said, referring to the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday again urged Republicans to support bigger COVID-19 relief package to blunt the economic fallout.

"We came down a trillion Dollars in our $3.4 trillion bill, then we offered to meet the Republicans halfway. We still haven't heard back about that," Pelosi said at a weekly press conference.

"We need more money for small businesses, restaurants, airlines and many other key priorities," she said. House Democrats unveiled a 3-trillion-U.S.-dollar relief proposal in May, which didn't gain support from Republicans. Senate Republicans put forward a 1-trillion-dollar package in late July, and failed to advance a slimmed-down proposal earlier this month.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Trump Nancy Same Powell Money May July Democrats From Government Agreement Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Conference of the People’s Council of Turkmenist ..

14 minutes ago

Faisal Iqbal cleared to rejoin Balochistan

20 minutes ago

Balochistan’s socio-political development is gov ..

39 minutes ago

Esra Bilgic comes down hard upon Lahore CCPO for h ..

46 minutes ago

UAE re-elected to IAEA&#039;s Board of Governors

50 minutes ago

PBIF says circular debt becomes a national securit ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.