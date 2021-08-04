UrduPoint.com

Last Protest Leader In Belarus Dances In Court As Trial Starts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 11:18 PM

Last protest leader in Belarus dances in court as trial starts

Maria Kolesnikova, the last remaining protest leader still in Belarus, danced and smiled as she went on trial on Wednesday accused of violating national security when she challenged President Alexander Lukashenko's rule last year

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Maria Kolesnikova, the last remaining protest leader still in Belarus, danced and smiled as she went on trial on Wednesday accused of violating national security when she challenged President Alexander Lukashenko's rule last year.

Kolesnikova has been in custody since September, after resisting a forced deportation by the KGB security service by ripping up her passport.

In power since 1994, Lukashenko has been cracking down on opponents since unprecedented protests erupted after last year's elections, deemed unfair by the West.

The start of the high-profile trial comes as critics accuse the Belarusian regime of killing an activist in neighbouring Ukraine and trying to forcibly bring an Olympic athlete home from Tokyo.

Kolesnikova, a 39-year-old former flute player in the country's philharmonic orchestra, has become a symbol of the protest movement in Belarus.

Together with opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and another campaign partner, Veronika Tsepkalo, Kolesnikova led last summer's rallies against Lukashenko.

On Wednesday, Kolesnikova and her lawyer Maxim Znak appeared at a closed court in the Belarusian capital.

The pair are accused of undermining national security, conspiring to seize power and creating an extremist group.

They face up to 12 years in prison if convicted.

- 'Remains her bright self' - In a video from inside the court, Kolesnikova -- wearing a black dress and her signature red lipstick -- was seen dancing and smiling next to Znak inside the defendant cage.

She also made a heart-shaped symbol with her hands, which she often did at protest rallies.

Kolesnikova's Facebook page, run by supporters, said representatives from several embassies -- including the UK and the US -- came to the court.

It posted a video of Kolesnikova's father, who has not seen his daughter since her arrest but corresponds with her by post, thanking the diplomats.

She had written to him saying she will still "wear her favourite dress and irreplaceable lipstick" at the hearing, he said.

"I am motivated by the fact that she remains her bright self even in these conditions.

" Kolesnikova is the only protest leader still in Belarus.

Tikhanovskaya, who stood for president in place of her jailed husband, was forced out of the country and granted refuge in EU member Lithuania. Tsepkalo also left Belarus.

Together the three women inspired a wave of female protests in the country condemned by Amnesty International for its treatment of women activists.

When Kolesnikova was arrested last September, members of the KGB put a sack over her head, pushed her into a minibus and drove her to the Ukraine border, she said.

She jumped out of a car window and tore up her passport, refusing to leave the country.

In a written interview with Russian tv channel Dozhd published Wednesday, she said she did not regret the move, saying it showed "that the rumours about the all-powerful KGB are completely exaggerated." - 603 political prisoners - Neighbouring Ukraine said it would provide extra protection to the growing number of Belarusian exiles in the country after an activist was found hanged in a Kiev park this week.

Kolesnikova and Znak had previously worked for presidential hopeful Viktor Babaryko, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison on fraud charges last month.

They were both part of a seven-member Coordination Council, set up in response to the disputed August election to oversee the peaceful transition of power.

The opposition believes Tikhanovskaya was the real winner in the August vote.

She has urged the West to toughen sanctions against Lukashenko's regime, and met with US President Joe Biden last week and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.

According to local rights group Viasna, there are currently 603 political prisoners in Belarus.

Belarusian activist Vitaly Shishov was found hanged in a park in the Ukrainian capital Kiev on Tuesday, with supporters accusing the regime of killing him.

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said her team tried to forcibly send her back to the authoritarian country from the Tokyo Olympics on political orders.

On Wednesday, she flew out of Japan en route to Poland, which has granted her a humanitarian visa.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Prime Minister Protest Ukraine Russia Vote Facebook Amnesty International Car Tokyo Kiev United Kingdom Belarus Poland Japan Lithuania August September Visa Border Women Olympics Post TV From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support the UN SDG ..

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support the UN SDGs

19 minutes ago
 Brand Dubai and Dubai Municipality host virtual se ..

Brand Dubai and Dubai Municipality host virtual session for participants selecte ..

1 hour ago
 3 additional judges take oath as Sindh High Court ..

3 additional judges take oath as Sindh High Court judges

13 seconds ago
 OSCE says will not observe Russia vote due to 'lim ..

OSCE says will not observe Russia vote due to 'limitations'

15 seconds ago
 Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine Continue to Fulfill EU V ..

Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine Continue to Fulfill EU Visa-Free Regime Requirements - ..

16 seconds ago
 4 die as speedy truck plunges into ravine in Hub

4 die as speedy truck plunges into ravine in Hub

21 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.