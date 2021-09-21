Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.695 million, over 228.9 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 228,904,279, including 4,695,693 fatalities. As many as 5.93 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Armenia is working with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to secure vaccine platform technology for the production of Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said.

Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, recently appointed goodwill ambassador for global health financing by the World Health Organization (WHO), urged rich countries to share their surplus doses of COVID-19 vaccines with low-income countries in Africa without delay.

India will resume coronavirus vaccine export under the governmental Vaccine Friendship initiative in October in order to fulfill its COVAX commitments, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Pfizer announced that the phase 2 clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine developed jointly with BioNTech proved the shot's safety and effectiveness in minors aged between 5 and 11 years.

Russia recorded 19,744 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 20,174 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,294,672, the federal response center said.

The United States will require US-bound foreign travelers to be fully vaccinated for the novel coronavirus starting in November, a senior Biden administration official said.

The US government will relax its travel restrictions for vaccinated people from the European Union and the United Kingdom beginning in November, the Financial Times said.

The government of the Australian state of Victoria will place all construction sites in Melbourne and other areas under lockdown for two weeks in response to protests against mandatory COVID-19 vaccination of construction workers, national media reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not participate in the global summit on the coronavirus hosted by the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Putin, who is now in self-isolation due to cases of COVID-19 in the Kremlin, feels well, but will take part in most meetings virtually this week, Peskov said.