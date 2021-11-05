Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.026 million, over 248.4 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 248,421,886, including 5,026,957 fatalities. As many as 7.14 billion vaccine doses have been administered to date.

The European Medicines Agency may approve a COVID-19 vaccine developed by US drugmaker Novavax in the coming weeks or months, Dr. Marco Cavaleri, the head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at the EMA, said.

The EMA intends to speed up the assessment of molnupiravir, a medicine for treating COVID-19, to accelerate its authorization, Cavaleri said.

The United Kingdom became the first country to approve the oral antiviral drug molnupiravir, the head of the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, Dr. June Raine, said.

Information about violations allegedly recorded during studies of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 do not call into doubt the conclusions on vaccine safety and effectiveness, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) told Sputnik.

Biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has withdrawn an authorization application for its COVID-19 vaccine in Switzerland, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) reported.

US President Joe Biden said that more than 20 million Americans have received Pfizer booster COVID-19 vaccine shots.

The US will have enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to immunize all American children ages 5 to 11 years old as soon as next week, Biden said.

A series of questions on topics such as vaccination status, mask-wearing habits and attendance at social gatherings form the basis of a new app intended to tell users if and when they should be tested for COVID-19, the National Institutes of Health said.

Germany recorded 33,949 new COVID-19 infections, which marks the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Robert Koch Institute, the country's health body in charge of coronavirus statistics.

Russia registered 40,217 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 40,443 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,673,860, the federal response center said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Chinese city of Heihe in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang on the Russian border has risen by 44 in the past day, according to the report of the provincial health committee.

India has confirmed 12,885 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 34,321,025, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 14,661 to 21,835,785 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said.

China's National Immigration Administration has taken a series of measures to strengthen COVID-19 prevention along its border, including increased patrolling, amid an uptick in coronavirus cases in the country, the media reported.

The US Occupational Safety and Health Administration will require businesses with more than 100 employees to get their personnel vaccinated by January 4, the White House announced.