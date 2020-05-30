Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 363,000, over 5.88 million cases of infection were detected, and almost 2.47 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 21.00 GMT Friday, the number of people infected globally is 5,885,490, of them 363,031 died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 1,740,599, including 102,516 fatalities and 399,991 recoveries.

The United States is terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO) and redirecting funds to other global health needs, President Donald Trump said.

The governments of China and Singapore have agreed to a so-called "fast lane" arrangement to resume essential business and official trips between one another's territories beginning in early June, the foreign ministries of the two countries said in a joint statement.

Ottawa is exploring ways to reunite families separated by the restrictions placed on "non-essential" travel at the Canada-US border in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters.

The foreign ministers of the European Union member states may be able to resume face-to-face meetings, which were restricted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, from June 15, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said.

Austria will ease mask wearing rules and allow cafes and restaurants to service larger groups of people starting June 15, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said.

Berlin pubs, fitness studios and other sports clubs as well as convention centers and fair grounds are next in line for reopening on June 2, the city authority said.

As part of relaxing COVID-19 travel restrictions starting June 15, Denmark will reopen to tourists from Germany, Norway and Iceland, while banning them from staying overnight in the capital and other big cities, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said.

The Louvre, one of France's most famous museums, which closed on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic, said it was planning to reopen on July 6.

Moldova will reopen shopping malls and churches in June, albeit with certain restrictions, and allow athletes to resume training, Prime Minister Ion Chicu said.

Azerbaijan will extend the borders closure, introduced to contain COVID-19, to June 15, the cabinet's coronavirus response center said.

Pakistan plans to resume international flights starting on May 30, despite a rise in coronavirus cases, Senior Joint Secretary at the Civil Aviation Authority Abdul Sattar Khokhar said.

The Kuwaiti government decided to extend public holidays until further notice due to the COVID-19 outbreak but lifted the strict quarantine that has been in place since March, replacing it with a partial curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time (from 15:00 to 03:00 GMT) beginning on Saturday, state-run news agency KUNA reported.

The first division of the J-League, the Japanese football league, will resume matches starting on July 4 after roughly a four-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic, media reported, citing Japanese football officials.

Museums, theaters and other national cultural institutions in South Korea's Seoul and surrounding areas will temporarily close again due to a surge in COVID-19 cases that have been discovered in clusters, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said.

Consumer spending in the United States fell nearly 14 percent in April, the highest percentage in six decades, due to the measures imposed to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic, US Commerce Department data revealed.

Italy's GDP dropped by an unprecedented 5.4 percent n the first quarter of 2020, compared to the same indicator a year ago, due to the devastating economic consequences of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Italian National Institute of Statistics said.

From 700,000 to 1 million people in Italy might lose their jobs due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of industrial employers group Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi, said.

The number of cars manufactured in the United Kingdom in April fell by 99.7 percent year-on-year to just 197 vehicles, the lowest number since World War II amid an industry shutdown caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMTT) said.

The Canadian economy contracted by 8.2 percent in the first quarter of 2020 due to the measures imposed to fight the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Statistics Canada said.

The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) has delivered 12 tonnes of humanitarian supplies to Venezuela to support the country's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

The Canadian government is committing $470.58 million in funding for indigenous communities amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters.

The United States should take measures that would reduce the population in detention centers given the risk of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) transmission, UN experts from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said.

Poland has distributed nearly 70 tonnes of medical supplies, including face masks and disinfectants, to six Western Balkan states over the week in a bid to help them combat the coronavirus pandemic, NATO said in a press release.

The United Kingdom continues to provide assistance to Pakistan to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, supporting the most vulnerable people and increasing public awareness of the virus, the country's government said.

Russia will soon deliver to its foreign partners test systems for conducting one million tests to detect COVID-19, most of them will be distributed to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson invited US President Donald Trump during phone talks to take part in a virtual Global Vaccine Summit scheduled for June 4, the prime minister's office said.

Thirty-seven nations and multiple international partners have joined the COVID-19 Technology Access Pool, launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Costa Rica, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), which is in charge of the country's public health sector, said that the nation would temporarily halt the use of the antimalarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, and the combination drug for HIV, Lopinavir-Ritonavir, as treatments for COVID-19.