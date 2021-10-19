UrduPoint.com

Latvia Imposes Lockdown, Curfew Due To Rise In COVID-19 Until November 15

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The Latvian Crisis Management Council has declared a lockdown in the country from October 21 to November 15, Health Minister Daniels Pavluts said Monday.

"There will be a lockdown from October 21 to November 15," Pavluts told a presser.

Under the lockdown, only shops and places that provide essential goods and services will continue to operate. All public events will be prohibited.

The measure also includes a curfew, under which all Latvian residents, regardless of their vaccination status, will be prohibited from leaving their homes from 20:00 until 5:00, Pavluts said.

Schools, with the exception of years one to three, will be working in online mode.

The number of new COVID-19 cases has been on the rise in the country over the past few months, reaching over 2,300 as of Sunday. Latvia has reported a total of 186,000 cases and 2,890 deaths since the start of the outbreak. At the same time, just under 50% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated so far.

