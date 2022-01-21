UrduPoint.com

Lavrov, Blinken Agreed To Normalize Work Of Diplomatic Missions - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2022 | 10:57 PM

Lavrov, Blinken Agreed to Normalize Work of Diplomatic Missions - Russian Foreign Ministry

At a meeting in Geneva, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed to intensify efforts to normalize the work of the diplomatic missions of Russia and the United States and stabilize the visa regime, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) At a meeting in Geneva, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed to intensify efforts to normalize the work of the diplomatic missions of Russia and the United States and stabilize the visa regime, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"It was agreed to intensify expert work on normalizing the functioning of the diplomatic missions of the two countries and stabilizing the visa regime," the statement says.

"The Russian side is in favor of resuming a full-fledged diplomatic presence on a reciprocal basis. We demand the fast return of the Russian diplomatic property confiscated by the US authorities," the ministry stressed.

Related Topics

Russia Geneva United States Visa National University

Recent Stories

FIO inks pact with Pakistan Post for insurance fac ..

FIO inks pact with Pakistan Post for insurance facilitation

44 seconds ago
 AJK accountability chief approves annual performan ..

AJK accountability chief approves annual performance report

45 seconds ago
 'Two suspects in Anarkali bomb blast arrested', Ba ..

'Two suspects in Anarkali bomb blast arrested', Basharat tells PA

47 seconds ago
 FBI Charges Texas Man for Issuing Threats to Offic ..

FBI Charges Texas Man for Issuing Threats to Official Election Workers - Justice ..

49 seconds ago
 Migrant pushbacks 'illegal', EU official says in L ..

Migrant pushbacks 'illegal', EU official says in Lithuania

13 minutes ago
 Omicron now dominant in EU: health agency

Omicron now dominant in EU: health agency

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.