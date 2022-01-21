Lavrov, Blinken Agreed to Normalize Work of Diplomatic Missions - Russian Foreign Ministry

At a meeting in Geneva, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed to intensify efforts to normalize the work of the diplomatic missions of Russia and the United States and stabilize the visa regime, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) At a meeting in Geneva, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed to intensify efforts to normalize the work of the diplomatic missions of Russia and the United States and stabilize the visa regime, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"It was agreed to intensify expert work on normalizing the functioning of the diplomatic missions of the two countries and stabilizing the visa regime," the statement says.

"The Russian side is in favor of resuming a full-fledged diplomatic presence on a reciprocal basis. We demand the fast return of the Russian diplomatic property confiscated by the US authorities," the ministry stressed.