Lavrov Says Russia-Uruguay Relations Offer Great Deal Of Yet Unrealized Potential

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 10:20 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday held a meeting with his Uruguayan counterpart, Francisco Bustillo, during which the top diplomat praised the Moscow-Montevideo relations and expressed hope that the cooperation potential would be fully realized

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday held a meeting with his Uruguayan counterpart, Francisco Bustillo, during which the top diplomat praised the Moscow-Montevideo relations and expressed hope that the cooperation potential would be fully realized.

"We have a long history of good relations of friendship, cooperation and so today we need to look at how to realize the accumulated potential in modern conditions. A lot is being done, we are happy with the way the cooperation is developing, but the potential of our countries is much greater and I hope that your visit will help realize it more fully," Lavrov told Bustillo during the meeting.

The ministers also touched upon prospects for deepening the political dialogue between the countries, expanding the trade and economic cooperation, as well as strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties.

