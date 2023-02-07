UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says UN Experts Not Empowered To Investigate Wagner's Alleged War Crimes In Mali

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2023 | 09:46 PM

Lavrov Says UN Experts Not Empowered to Investigate Wagner's Alleged War Crimes in Mali

UN experts are not authorized to arbitrarily investigate war crimes, including those allegedly committed by Russia's Wagner Group private military company in Mali, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

BAMAKO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) UN experts are not authorized to arbitrarily investigate war crimes, including those allegedly committed by Russia's Wagner Group private military company in Mali, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

On January 31, human rights experts collaborating with the United Nations called for an investigation into the activities of the Wagner Group and Mali's government forces, citing alleged massacres of civilians. On February 5, the Malian authorities expelled the head of the human rights division of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali from the country after he accused the Russian private military company of violating human rights.

"As for some UN experts conducting some kind of research about the alleged crimes of the Wagner private military company, I am not aware of any UN experts being empowered to consider any aspect of war crimes, no matter who committed them," Lavrov said at joint press conference after a meeting with Mali's Foreign Minister, Abdoulaye Diop.

Only the UN Security Council has the authority to carry out such investigations, the Russian top diplomat added.

"There is such an authority, at least it was written into the statute of the International Criminal Court at the time, that for those countries that have acceded to that statute, the decisions of the International Criminal Court must be implemented," Lavrov said.

The Wagner Group is known above all for its participation in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and its role in taking control of the city of Soledar. In addition, the West has long been accusing mercenaries from the Russian private military company of taking part in the hostilities in central Mali.

In January, the United States designated the Wagner Group as a significant transnational criminal organization. The United Kingdom is also mulling the possibility of labeling the Russian private military company a terrorist organization, media reported in February. Commenting on the US decision, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that it will not have any significance for Russia or for the Wagner Group itself.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Ukraine Russia Company Mali United Kingdom United States January February Criminals Media All From Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Fetanyl-Related Deaths in US 'Unacceptably High' D ..

Fetanyl-Related Deaths in US 'Unacceptably High' Despite Recent Decrease - White ..

4 minutes ago
 UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Appoints Greg Hands ..

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Appoints Greg Hands as New Conservative Party Chai ..

4 minutes ago
 Senate Panel directs to remove Deputy Manager NTDC ..

Senate Panel directs to remove Deputy Manager NTDC for country-wide power breakd ..

4 minutes ago
 Millions of vulnerable refugees in Turkey-Syria qu ..

Millions of vulnerable refugees in Turkey-Syria quake zone

1 minute ago
 12 killed, 15 injured in traffic accident Kohistan ..

12 killed, 15 injured in traffic accident Kohistan

1 minute ago
 Prominent historian, writer Munawwar Mirza remembe ..

Prominent historian, writer Munawwar Mirza remembered

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.