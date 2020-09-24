UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Talks COVID-19, Bilateral Cooperation With WHO European Office Chief

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 02:15 PM

Lavrov Talks COVID-19, Bilateral Cooperation With WHO European Office Chief

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge have discussed bilateral cooperation focusing on the situation over the spread of the coronavirus infection, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge have discussed bilateral cooperation focusing on the situation over the spread of the coronavirus infection, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The officials met on Wednesday during Kluge's visit to Moscow.

"During the conversation, the sides discussed current aspects of cooperation between Russia and the WHO, with an emphasis on regional issues, paying special attention to the situation over the spread of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

[The officials] confirmed mutual interest in developing cooperation, reviewed plans to assist the countries of the region in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and other health challenges," the ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov highlighted the key coordinating role of the WHO in overcoming the coronavirus pandemic, advocating for further specialized depoliticized interaction at the organization's platform.

The minister also stressed Russia's support for the health agency and its European office, readiness to foster partnership and a commitment to the principles of multilateralism in international relations.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Europe Visit Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB in hot waters as FIA issues notice for alleged ..

17 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases in Africa exceed 1.4M

3 minutes ago

Lukashenko Says Inauguration Domestic Affair, Bela ..

3 minutes ago

UN provides food for over 2,200 refugees in Libya

3 minutes ago

Moscow Sees Russian Diplomats Expulsion From Sofia ..

4 minutes ago

2nd virus wave claims over 70 lives in 1 week

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.