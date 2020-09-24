Lavrov Talks COVID-19, Bilateral Cooperation With WHO European Office Chief

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge have discussed bilateral cooperation focusing on the situation over the spread of the coronavirus infection, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

The officials met on Wednesday during Kluge's visit to Moscow.

"During the conversation, the sides discussed current aspects of cooperation between Russia and the WHO, with an emphasis on regional issues, paying special attention to the situation over the spread of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

[The officials] confirmed mutual interest in developing cooperation, reviewed plans to assist the countries of the region in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and other health challenges," the ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov highlighted the key coordinating role of the WHO in overcoming the coronavirus pandemic, advocating for further specialized depoliticized interaction at the organization's platform.

The minister also stressed Russia's support for the health agency and its European office, readiness to foster partnership and a commitment to the principles of multilateralism in international relations.