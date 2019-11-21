UrduPoint.com
Lavrov To Meet With Diplomats From China, Nepal On November 25

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:29 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet on November 25 with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng and Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

"On November 25, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will receive the first vice minister of foreign affairs of China," Zakharova said.

She also announced that Le would also meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Ministers Vladimir Titov, Igor Morgulov, and Andrey Rudenko on the same day.

"During the upcoming meetings, the sides will exchange opinions on the current state of bilateral relations, and, of course, on ways to further deepen the foreign policy coordination of Russia and China," the spokeswoman noted.

The Russian foreign minister is further expected to meet with his counterpart from Nepal.

"On November 25, the foreign minister of Nepal will arrive in Moscow for a working visit per Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's invitation. We plan to discuss current issues regarding bilateral relations, including deepening the political dialogue, increasing the cooperation in trade, economic, humanitarian, and other realms tourism in particular and also improving the legal framework," Zakharova said.

The ministers plan to focus on raising the level of cooperation within various international organizations, particularly the United Nations, she added.

