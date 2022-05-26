UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Warns West Over Supplying Kiev With Weapons Capable Of Attacking Russian Territory

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2022 | 11:32 PM

Moscow has warned the West over supplying Ukraine with weapons that are capable of striking targets inside Russia and this will be an "unacceptable" escalation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) Moscow has warned the West over supplying Ukraine with weapons that are capable of striking targets inside Russia and this will be an "unacceptable" escalation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

"We warned the West in the most serious way that they are already, in fact, waging a proxy war with the Russian Federation with the hands, bodies, brains of Ukrainian neo-Nazis, but this will be a serious step towards an unacceptable escalation. I hope that sane minds in the West ... they understand it," Lavrov told RT Arabic.

