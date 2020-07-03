Russia welcomes the intention of Libya's Tobruk-based parliament to resume its diplomatic presence in Damascus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a meeting with the head of Libya's eastern parliament, Aguila Saleh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Russia welcomes the intention of Libya's Tobruk-based parliament to resume its diplomatic presence in Damascus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a meeting with the head of Libya's eastern parliament, Aguila Saleh.

The minister recalled that at the latest video conference on Syria between the presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran, the three leaders reaffirmed that the Syrian problem can be solved only by encouraging dialogue between the Syrians themselves. Lavrov added that Russia would welcome an active Arab role in promoting the Syrian settlement.

"We actively support all actions that would contribute to ending the attempts of our Western colleagues to isolate the Syrian Arab Republic and support the return of Syria to its Arab family.

I know that this issue is being discussed in the League of Arab States ... That would be facilitated by the restoration of the Arab states' presence in Damascus. That process has already begun. I know that you plan to take steps in that direction, too. We welcome that," Lavrov said.

Syria has been facing a years-long conflict between pro-government forces, militants from various groups that oppose President Bashar Assad and terrorist groups, such as the Nusra Front and the Islamic State (both outlawed in Russia). The latter have lost their positions in recent years due to decisive operations carried out by the Syrian government.