UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Welcomes Plans Of Libya's East Authorities To Resume Diplomatic Presence In Syria

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 07:54 PM

Lavrov Welcomes Plans of Libya's East Authorities to Resume Diplomatic Presence in Syria

Russia welcomes the intention of Libya's Tobruk-based parliament to resume its diplomatic presence in Damascus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a meeting with the head of Libya's eastern parliament, Aguila Saleh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Russia welcomes the intention of Libya's Tobruk-based parliament to resume its diplomatic presence in Damascus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a meeting with the head of Libya's eastern parliament, Aguila Saleh.

The minister recalled that at the latest video conference on Syria between the presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran, the three leaders reaffirmed that the Syrian problem can be solved only by encouraging dialogue between the Syrians themselves. Lavrov added that Russia would welcome an active Arab role in promoting the Syrian settlement.

"We actively support all actions that would contribute to ending the attempts of our Western colleagues to isolate the Syrian Arab Republic and support the return of Syria to its Arab family.

I know that this issue is being discussed in the League of Arab States ... That would be facilitated by the restoration of the Arab states' presence in Damascus. That process has already begun. I know that you plan to take steps in that direction, too. We welcome that," Lavrov said.

Syria has been facing a years-long conflict between pro-government forces, militants from various groups that oppose President Bashar Assad and terrorist groups, such as the Nusra Front and the Islamic State (both outlawed in Russia). The latter have lost their positions in recent years due to decisive operations carried out by the Syrian government.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Iran Russia Turkey Parliament Damascus Libya Family All From Government Arab

Recent Stories

ACC visits quarantine center, reviews arrangements ..

47 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates newly married Em ..

1 hour ago

Over 69% of Russian Nationals Trust President Puti ..

48 seconds ago

Britain eases virus quarantine as US under siege

51 seconds ago

England's Curran tests negative for virus

53 seconds ago

ICC ACU responds to CWC 2011 final allegations

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.