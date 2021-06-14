UrduPoint.com
Leaders Say NATO Will Keep Kabul Airport Running

Mon 14th June 2021

Leaders say NATO will keep Kabul airport running

NATO leaders agreed Monday to maintain funding for Kabul's civilian airport after their military mission in the country ends later this year

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :NATO leaders agreed Monday to maintain funding for Kabul's civilian airport after their military mission in the country ends later this year.

"Recognising its importance to an enduring diplomatic and international presence, as well as to Afghanistan's connectivity with the world, NATO will provide transitional funding to ensure continued functioning of Hamid Karzai International Airport," a NATO summit statement said.

