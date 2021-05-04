UrduPoint.com
Lebanon, Israel Resume Maritime Border Talks - Reports

Tue 04th May 2021 | 04:37 PM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Lebanon and Israel on Tuesday resumed talks on maritime border demarcation under the mediation of the United Nations and the United States, the Lebanese state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The last time the sides engaged in a dialogue on the subject was in October, with Lebanon and Beirut discussing the demarcation principles. However, the countries were unable to agree on how to define the baseline and departure point. After that, the negotiations were suspended once again.

According to the news agency, the fifth round of the indirect talks started earlier in the day at the Ras Naqoura UN post.

Israel and Lebanon have been trying to settle the maritime border issue in Ras Naqoura since 1996.

