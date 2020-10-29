UrduPoint.com
Lebanon, Israel Start Another Session On Border Talks - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 02:35 PM

Lebanon, Israel Start Another Session on Border Talks - Reports

The third "supplementary" round of the negotiations on the maritime border demarcation between Lebanon and Israel opened on Thursday at the premises of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon in Naqoura, the Al-Mayadeen broadcaster said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The third "supplementary" round of the negotiations on the maritime border demarcation between Lebanon and Israel opened on Thursday at the premises of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon in Naqoura, the Al-Mayadeen broadcaster said.

The talks were announced on Wednesday.

Earlier in October, Lebanese speaker of the parliament Nabih Berri said that the two countries would hold border demarcation negotiations with US mediation and under the auspices of the UN. The negotiations are to resolve a longstanding maritime border dispute between the two countries, which involves a stretch of maritime territory home to large oil and natural gas deposits.

