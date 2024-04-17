Open Menu

Lebanon's Hezbollah Targets Israel Base, Wounding 14 Soldiers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 09:48 PM

Lebanon's Hezbollah targets Israel base, wounding 14 soldiers

Lebanon's Hezbollah group said it attacked an Israeli army base near the border on Wednesday, with the latest in a series of tit-for-tat strikes wounding 14 soldiers, according to Israel's military

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Lebanon's Hezbollah group said it attacked an Israeli army base near the border on Wednesday, with the latest in a series of tit-for-tat strikes wounding 14 soldiers, according to Israel's military.

Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging near-daily cross-border fire since the Palestinian militant group attacked southern Israel on October 7, triggering war in the Gaza Strip.

But Wednesday's incident marked the third day in a row that Hezbollah strikes wounded people in Israel, with regional tensions high after Iran launched a direct attack on Israel over the weekend in retaliation for a deadly strike on Tehran's Damascus consulate.

Hezbollah said it launched "a combined attack with guided missiles and explosive drones on a new military reconnaissance command centre in Arab al-Aramshe," an Arab-majority village of northern Israel near the Lebanese border.

According to the Israeli army, 14 soldiers were wounded, including six seriously.

It earlier said that "a number of launches from Lebanon were identified crossing into the area of Arab al-Aramshe," and that Israeli forces struck the sources of the fire.

Hezbollah said the attack came "in response to the enemy assassinating a number of resistance fighters in Ain Baal and Shehabiya" on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Israel said its strikes in south Lebanon killed two local Hezbollah commanders and another operative, with the Iran-backed group saying three of its members were killed as it launched rockets in retaliation.

Local Israeli authorities said three people were wounded in a strike from Lebanon earlier that day.

On Monday, Hezbollah targeted Israeli troops with explosive devices, wounding four soldiers who crossed into Lebanese territory, the first such attack in six months of clashes.

The violence has killed at least 368 people in Lebanon, mostly Hezbollah fighters but also at least 70 civilians, according to an AFP tally.

In Israel, the military says 10 soldiers and eight civilians have been killed near the northern border since hostilities began.

Tens of thousands of civilians have fled their homes on both sides of the border, with the violence fuelling fears of all-out conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, which last went to war in 2006.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Army Israel Iran Gaza Damascus Tehran Lebanon October Border From Arab

Recent Stories

Uzbek envoy invites FPCCI leadership to attend Tas ..

Uzbek envoy invites FPCCI leadership to attend Tashkent Int'l Investment forum

44 seconds ago
 Women development imperative for sustainable econo ..

Women development imperative for sustainable economic prosperity: Lansana Wonneh

46 seconds ago
 Slovaks buy bullets for Ukraine in defiance of Rus ..

Slovaks buy bullets for Ukraine in defiance of Russia-friendly PM

47 seconds ago
 Pakistan launches ICC T20 World Cup preparations o ..

Pakistan launches ICC T20 World Cup preparations on Thursday

18 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms significance of Pak-Turkmenistan long ..

PM reaffirms significance of Pak-Turkmenistan longstanding, historic ties

49 seconds ago
 Two robbers gang busted

Two robbers gang busted

51 seconds ago
Finance Minister, highlights geo-economic fragment ..

Finance Minister, highlights geo-economic fragmentation, its impact on Pakistan

52 seconds ago
 Akhunzada Chattan remains safe in bomb attack

Akhunzada Chattan remains safe in bomb attack

55 seconds ago
 Italy PM Meloni visits Tunisia for migration talks

Italy PM Meloni visits Tunisia for migration talks

57 seconds ago
 Faisal Gandapur issued notice over violation of el ..

Faisal Gandapur issued notice over violation of election code of conduct

39 minutes ago
 Response received by PM at int'l level - a new mil ..

Response received by PM at int'l level - a new milestone in foreign policy: Atta ..

45 minutes ago
 Tandoors defying price cuts to face action in Atto ..

Tandoors defying price cuts to face action in Attock

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World