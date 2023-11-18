Open Menu

Liberian President George Weah Concedes Poll Defeat To Ex VP Boakai

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Monrovia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Liberian leader and football legend George Weah conceded defeat to opposition leader Joseph Boakai after a tight presidential run-off, saying it was "time to put national interest above personal interest".

The latest and nearly complete results showed Boakai leading with nearly 51 percent of the votes in Liberia, Africa's oldest republic, founded by freed American slaves.

"The results announced tonight, though not final, indicate that Boakai is in a lead that we cannot surpass," Weah said in a speech on national radio late on Friday.

He said his CDC party "has lost the election, but Liberia has won," adding, "This is the time for graciousness in defeat".

The 78-year-old Boakai lost to Weah, 57, by a large margin in the second-round presidential vote in 2017.

With more than 99.5 percent of the polling stations reporting vote tallies after Tuesday's second-round vote, Boakai had garnered 50.

89 percent of ballots cast, according to the election commission.

                  Boakai was 28,000 votes ahead of Weah, according to Friday's figures. The two finished neck-and-neck in the first round last month, with a national lead of just 7,126 votes for Weah.

The election of Weah, the first African footballer to win both FIFA's World Player of the Year trophy and the Ballon d'Or, sparked high hopes of change in Liberia, which is still reeling from back-to-back civil wars and the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic.

But critics have accused his government of corruption and of failing to keep a promise to improve the lives of the poorest.

The United States congratulated "president-elect Boakai on his victory and President Weah for his peaceful acceptance of the results".

"We call on all citizens to follow President Weah's example and accept the results," US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

