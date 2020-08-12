UrduPoint.com
Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia Discuss Need For Response To Situation In Belarus - Linkevicius

Umer Jamshaid 50 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 04:13 PM

Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia have discussed the need for a strong European response to the situation in Belarus, which saw a number of rallies after a recent presidential election, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia have discussed the need for a strong European response to the situation in Belarus, which saw a number of rallies after a recent presidential election, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said Wednesday.

"Spoke to colleagues J.Czaputowicz, @UrmasReinsalu and @edgarsrinkevics, discussed #Belarus and the necessity to generate strong European response to bring to justice those responsible for the ongoing brutality," Linkevicius said on Twitter.

