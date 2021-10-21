UrduPoint.com

Lithuanian News Portals Turn Off Covid Vaccine Comments

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 12:59 AM

Lithuanian news portals turn off Covid vaccine comments

Lithuania's biggest news portals on Wednesday said they were switching off public comments on their articles about Covid-19 vaccines in an effort aimed at curbing conspiracy theories

Vilnius, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Lithuania's biggest news portals on Wednesday said they were switching off public comments on their articles about Covid-19 vaccines in an effort aimed at curbing conspiracy theories.

Some 71 percent of adults in the eurozone country of 2.8 million people are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 -- a higher rate than many of its neighbours in Central and Eastern Europe.

But infection rates have surged in recent days.

"We are showing solidarity with the state and society with the common effort to disable the unfounded misinformation spread by anti-vaxxers," Arnas Marcinkus, head of the Association of Online Media in Lithuania, told AFP.

"The success of the vaccination campaign must be our common cause, without excluding the government or the media. We all need to find solutions to get out of the pandemic," he said.

In October, Lithuania's parliament approved a cash incentive of 100 Euros for people aged 75 and over who get vaccinated.

Related Topics

Europe Parliament Lithuania October Media All Government Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews ..

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews infrastructure development, te ..

1 hour ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed tours 41st edition of GITEX GLO ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed tours 41st edition of GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything

1 hour ago
 Shortlisted artists for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here ..

Shortlisted artists for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2021 and The Richard Mille Art ..

1 hour ago
 US House Rules Committee Approves Bannon's Crimina ..

US House Rules Committee Approves Bannon's Criminal Contempt Referral, Sets Up F ..

50 seconds ago
 US, UK, French, German Diplomats to Discuss Iran N ..

US, UK, French, German Diplomats to Discuss Iran Nuclear Program in Paris Friday ..

52 seconds ago
 'Stronger rule of law' only way forward: Murad Sae ..

'Stronger rule of law' only way forward: Murad Saeed

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.