London hospitals facing 'tsunami' of virus patients: NHS official

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :London hospitals are overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, the head of an organisation representing bosses in the state-run National Health Service said Thursday.

The chief executive of NHS Providers, Chris Hopson, told BBC radio that hospitals in the British capital have seen an "explosion of demand... in seriously ill patients", likening it to a "continuous tsunami", with numbers predicted to surge in the next fortnight.

"They talk about wave after wave after wave," he said. "The word that's often used to me is a sort of continuous tsunami." According to the latest figures, 463 people have died from the virus and more than 9,500 people have been infected. London's population is about one-third of Britain's total.

However, the official statistics are thought to represent only a fraction of the actual number of infections across Britain.

The government is to open a temporary 4,000-bed hospital at an exhibition centre in London next week to treat COVID-19 patients.

British media reported that 10 similar facilities could be set up around the country.

London has found itself at the epicentre of the country's epidemic as controversy rages over the adequacy of protective measures.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who last week recommended social distancing, on Monday ordered a national lockdown, telling people to stay at home and asking all non-essential shops and services to shut down.

But he has allowed people who cannot work from home to keep working, notably in the construction industry, resulting in some crowded London Underground trains.

The government has urged the capital's mayor, Sadiq Khan, to run more services so that passengers can maintain social distancing guidelines.

But Khan has said the Underground is running a limited service because of staff illnesses and shortages, urging only essential frontline workers to use the transport.

He has also called on government ministers to halt construction work.

Public transport use was down 13 percent on Thursday, according to the mayor, who tweeted: "The more we stay at home the more lives we can save."