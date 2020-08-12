Lukashenko Convenes Meeting on Security, Constitutional Order Protection - Reports

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko convened on Wednesday a meeting on security and protection of the constitutional order, Pool Pervogo Telegram channel reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko convened on Wednesday a meeting on security and protection of the constitutional order, Pool Pervogo Telegram channel reported.

According to the Telegram channel, guaranteeing Belarusian citizens safety, protecting the constitutional order and ensuring normal functioning of governmental bodies is currently the key task for the authorities, chiefly the Security Council.