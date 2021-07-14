Lukashenko, Putin Discussed Problem of NATO Buildup in Ukraine - Spokeswoman

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed during their meeting in St. Petersburg earlier this week the problem of NATO's increasing presence in Ukraine, the press secretary of the Belarusian president, Natalya Eismont, said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed during their meeting in St. Petersburg earlier this week the problem of NATO's increasing presence in Ukraine, the press secretary of the Belarusian president, Natalya Eismont, said on Wednesday.

"The international agenda is Western policy toward Belarus and Russia, in particular the European Union and the United States.

Ukraine," Eismont said, as quoted by the state-run agency Belta.

Eismont stressed that "the situation with the increase in the military presence of the NATO bloc on the territory of the country was discussed separately."

"In particular, the conduct of large-scale exercises and plans of the alliance for the construction of military bases," she added.

Belarus and Russia have agreed to work together on security and defense issues, as well as countering terrorism, Eismont also said.