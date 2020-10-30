Lukashenko Says Agreed on Mutual Support With Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed that Minsk and Moscow would help and support each other.

"The Russian president and I ..

. have clearly agreed that we would always be reliable and supportive friends for each other. We acknowledged the hard truth” Russia and Belarus, Putin and Lukashenko, we have no other friends today," Lukashenko said as quoted by Belta news agency.