Macron Arrives in China on State Visit - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Beijing on a three-day state visit to hold talks on a number of pressing issues with the Chinese leadership, media reported on Wednesday.

The trip will last from April 5-8, with the French leader scheduled to visit Beijing and the city of Guangzhou in China's southern province of Guangdong, China Central Television reported. This is Macron's third visit to China as his country's president.

On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that Chinese President Xi Jinping and his French counterpart would hold talks on deepening cooperation between China and France, as well as China and the European Union and exchange views on international and regional issues of mutual interest.

The Elysee Palace announced that Macron would spend from six to seven hours in discussions with Xi.

As part of the visit, Macron will also meet with Li Qiang, the premier of the Chinese State Council, and Zhao Leji, the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress importance.

The previous time Macron and Xi met was in November 2022, on the sidelines of the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali. The last time the French president paid a visit to China was in 2019.