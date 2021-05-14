Macron Says Azerbaijani Troops Must Leave Armenia Immediately - Elysee Palace

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron, in a phone conversation with Armenian Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, stated the need for the immediate withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from the territory of Armenia, the Elysee Palace said.

"The President of the Republic recalled France's commitment to the territorial integrity of Armenia and stressed the need for the immediate withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from the territory of Armenia," the statement says.

France expects the situation on the border to be resolved to restore stability and security in this region through the UN Security Council.