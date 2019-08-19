Macron Says Expects Russia, EU To Create New European Security Architecture
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 09:31 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed hope on Monday that Russia and the European Union will create a new European security architecture
"I believe that we will succeed in creating a new security architecture between the European Union and Russia.
France is ready to play a role in this process. I mean the disarmament, and I mean other issues. I think that we will be able to work together on security of our continent," Macron said ahead of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.