Macron Says Expects Russia, EU To Create New European Security Architecture

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 09:31 PM

Macron Says Expects Russia, EU to Create New European Security Architecture

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed hope on Monday that Russia and the European Union will create a new European security architecture

FORT DE BREGANCON (France) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron expressed hope on Monday that Russia and the European Union will create a new European security architecture.

"I believe that we will succeed in creating a new security architecture between the European Union and Russia.

France is ready to play a role in this process. I mean the disarmament, and I mean other issues. I think that we will be able to work together on security of our continent," Macron said ahead of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

