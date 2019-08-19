Macron Says Expects Russia, EU to Create New European Security Architecture

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed hope on Monday that Russia and the European Union will create a new European security architecture

FORT DE BREGANCON (France) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 19th August 2019 ) French President Emmanuel Macron expressed hope on Monday that Russia and the European Union will create a new European security architecture.

"I believe that we will succeed in creating a new security architecture between the European Union and Russia.

France is ready to play a role in this process. I mean the disarmament, and I mean other issues. I think that we will be able to work together on security of our continent," Macron said ahead of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.