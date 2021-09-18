UrduPoint.com

Macron Says France Hit 50Mln Vaccinations Milestone

Sumaira FH 29 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 01:30 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Friday that the number of citizens who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose had passed 50 million.

"The vaccine saves lives, the virus kills. It's simple," he said in a video posted on Twitter.

More than 74% of the French have received at least one vaccine dose, with roughly 70% being fully vaccinated.

Once criticized for one of the slowest immunization campaigns in Europe, France is now firmly in top 10 of the European Union's most vaccinated countries. Its success is largely attributed to the COVID-19 health pass policy. The vaccination of health workers became mandatory on Wednesday.

