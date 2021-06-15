UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Says Meeting With Erdogan Went 'Peacefully'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Macron Says Meeting With Erdogan Went 'Peacefully'

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the margins of the NATO summit in Brussels went well.

Last year, Erdogan suggested that Macron seek treatment from "mental issues," after the French president vowed to defend caricatures of Prophet Muhammad and raised concerns about a "crisis" in islam following a brutal murder of a French teacher by a radical Muslim teen. Ankara also called for boycotting French goods, prompting Paris to recall the ambassador for consultations.

"The atmosphere of this meeting was peaceful. Without any apologies or even any demands for apologies from any side, but there was clearly a desire to resume work," Macron said at a press conference after the summit.

He also welcomed the calm manner of the public statements made in recent months, and added that both sides agreed on the need to cooperate to resolve "common challenges.

"

On Libya, the two leaders agreed on the need to maintain the ceasefire in the country and hold elections on December 24, as scheduled.

Erdogan, Macron continued, also confirmed his readiness to work together toward the pullout of foreign mercenaries from Libya.

"As I said, President Erdogan and I have expressed our readiness to work on the withdrawal [of foreign forces from Libya]. But it is not entirely up to us. But I can tell you that Erdogan confirmed during our meeting his desire that foreign mercenaries who are on the territory of Libya leave it as soon as possible," the French president said.

The NATO summit took place in Brussels in person. The leaders adopted the alliance's strategic concept for the next decade, discussed relations with Russia and China, the fight against climate change, and cyberthreats.

Related Topics

Murder NATO Russia China Brussels Paris Ankara Alliance Libya Tayyip Erdogan December Muslim From

Recent Stories

UAE determined to win decider against Vietnam tomo ..

32 minutes ago

Dr. Sultan Al-Qasimi Centre launches &#039;Piece o ..

1 hour ago

UAE launches second phase of vaccination programme ..

1 hour ago

Govt taking all possible measures to improve livin ..

28 seconds ago

New collaborative effort to prepare Emirati youth ..

2 hours ago

Mansoor bin Mohammed first donor for &#039;My Bloo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.