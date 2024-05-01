Open Menu

Madrid Stars Keen On Kroos Stay After Munich Masterclass

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Madrid stars keen on Kroos stay after Munich masterclass

Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Toni Kroos has not decided where his future lies but his team-mates are hoping he chooses to stay at Real Madrid after his Champions League masterclass against Bayern Munich.

The experienced 34-year-old German midfielder shone for Real in their 2-2 semi-final first leg draw at his former stomping ground in Bavaria on a gripping Tuesday night.

Kroos's contract expires in the summer after a decade with the record 14-time Champions League winners.

"I want to win as much as possible this season -- I don't think about the future," he said after the game.

Looking beyond obvious standout Vinicius Junior, who netted both of Madrid's goals against Bayern, Kroos was Madrid's finest player in a match where Los Blancos could have been beaten.

Thomas Tuchel's Bayern created more chances and Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said they were at their best, compared to his side which only showed their top level in flashes.

Kroos was by contrast supremely consistent and his superb ball for Vinicius helped Madrid take the lead.

The former Germany international was a step ahead of everyone else on the pitch, pointing to Vinicius where he planned to play the ball, a pass which didn't seem to be on.

Vinicius, closely acquainted with Kroos's quality, made the right run and the veteran threaded the needle with his slide-rule pass.

"We train together so much, I know Kroos very well and he knows me very well," explained the Brazilian forward.

Vinicius' strike-partner Rodrygo said he would love Kroos to stay.

"We always tell him (Kroos) to stay, not just one but many years more, age doesn't matter," Rodrygo told Movistar.

"He's so masterful, with such class, I love playing with him, I hope he keeps going."

- 'No words' -

Kroos made some vital interceptions in midfield, was a threat from set pieces and in the first half hour did not misplace a single pass.

By half-time only one of his 49 had gone astray and by the end 79 out of 82 found their target.

The midfielder showed his experience as well as his class, having a word with Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, telling him to stay calm after a hurried clearance.

It was Kroos charging up the outside early in the second half, with Manuel Neuer beating his effort to safety at full stretch after a slick move.

He was booked for a tactical foul on Bayern striker Harry Kane and took the armband after Nacho Fernandez was substituted.

The Bayern match is Kroos' 10th semi-final tie and the only player who has lifted the trophy more is former Madrid winger Paco Gento, a six-time winner.

Kroos and several other players are tied on five.

The German did not look happy to be replaced in the final stages, given the calibre of his performance.

"(It was) just for more energy, Kroos played a very good game," explained Ancelotti.

"There are no words to define him. He is a top player, crucial for our game, for the way he controls the speed (of the game), and for his passes."

Related Topics

German Germany Los Blancos Madrid Lead From Best Top Real Madrid Bayern Coach Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tou ..

Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour

11 seconds ago
 Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field h ..

Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate ca ..

PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..

2 hours ago
 Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth ..

Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference under ..

Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad

4 hours ago
 World Labor Day being observed today

World Labor Day being observed today

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

16 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras ..

Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

17 hours ago
 Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

21 hours ago
 Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

21 hours ago

More Stories From World