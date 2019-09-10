Maduro Convenes Defense Council Amid Alleged Colombia Threat

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has called on the country's National Defense Council to make decisions with regard to alleged threats from Colombia, an announcement which comes as Venezuela is starting large-scale military drills near the Colombian border.

"I have decided to convene, in accordance with article 323, the Defense Council to address the issue of the warlike threat of the Government of Colombia against our beloved homeland of Venezuela," Maduro said in a televised address on Monday.

Last week, the Venezuelan leader announced that large-scale military exercises would be held near the Colombian border on September 10-28.

According to Maduro, Venezuela was deploying air defense systems at its border with Colombia for the period of holding the drills.

Relations between Venezuela and Colombia have been strained amid Maduro's struggle with the opposition, which tried to overthrow the Venezuelan leader in January.