Magic Touch: Japan's Star Conductor Seiji Ozawa
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Two broken fingers in a rugby match changed everything for Seiji Ozawa, the celebrated Japanese conductor who blazed a trail in classical music, connecting Eastern traditions with the West.
Public broadcaster NHK and other Japanese media reported on Friday that Ozawa had died of heart failure at his home in Tokyo aged 88.
As a teenager, the maestro seemed destined for a career as a pianist. But he also had another passion -- rugby -- which his piano teacher mother banned him from playing.
Naturally, he defied her, and one day he broke his two index fingers in ruck during a game, abruptly ending all hope of ever becoming a concert pianist.
It was only then the idea of conducting was floated.
Years later US president Barack Obama would gently chide the diminutive conductor for his costly act of rebellion.
"Now I have to say, looking at you Seiji, I'm not sure that was a good idea" taking part in that rugby match, Obama said.
"But fortunately, for the rest of us, it opened up the door to a career as a conductor."
- Lawnmower -
Broken fingers were not the only obstacle Ozawa had to a musical career.
He would later sum up his childhood as, "No money, my house."
Born in northern China, which was then occupied by Imperial Japan, his family fled back to Tokyo as defeat in World War II loomed in 1944.
Although his father was a dentist, there was little cash to spare and Ozawa paid for his lessons by mowing his teacher's lawn.
After the life-changing accident in 1950, it was his piano teacher who suggested the 15-year-old try conducting, an unknown world for Ozawa at the time.
But after seeing his first orchestral concert -- Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5, he later recalled with typical precision -- he was hooked.
And Ozawa quickly shined.
- Bernstein and Von Karajan -
In 1958 he was named Japan's most exceptional talent and the following year he went abroad, a move that proved a game-changer.
He met some of the greatest luminaries of the classical music world, including the composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein, becoming his assistant at the New York Philharmonic in the 1961-1962 season.
The following year the great conductor Herbert von Karajan took him on as assistant at the Berlin Philharmonic.
Ozawa went on to lead orchestras in Chicago, Toronto, San Francisco, and had a 29-year stint as musical director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, where they named a concert hall after him.
He left in 2002 to become chief conductor at the Vienna State Opera until 2010.
Although he enjoyed his glittering career in the West, Ozawa never lost sight of his roots, founding an orchestra and the Seiji Ozawa Festival that is now one of Japan's top classical music events.
Recent Stories
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
More Stories From World
-
Fractured West African bloc appeals for unity6 minutes ago
-
S.African Olympic champion Semenya asks for funds for legal fight15 minutes ago
-
Japan star conductor Seiji Ozawa dies at 88: media reports15 minutes ago
-
Child rescued nearly 60 hours after Philippine landslide15 minutes ago
-
January most violent month in Haiti in two years: UN25 minutes ago
-
'Born of suffering': Jordan's Asian Cup heroics mask deeper issues25 minutes ago
-
Ukraine claims drone strikes on Russian oil refineries25 minutes ago
-
Hermes celebrates record profit with staff bonuses26 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Australia v West Indies 1st T20 scores1 hour ago
-
George wants England to show 'passion and emotion' against Wales1 hour ago
-
'Miracle' rescue nearly 60 hours after Philippine landslide1 hour ago
-
Pakistan seeks UN intervention to save India's Islamic sites after razing of 2nd historic mosque2 hours ago