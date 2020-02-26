Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Rattles Eastern Turkey - Seismologists

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) A 5.0 magnitude earthquake has occurred in eastern Turkey, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center.

The earthquake was registered on Tuesday at 23:03 GMT with its epicenter located 24.8 miles to the east of the city of Malatya. The focus of the quakes was registered at the depth of 6.2 miles.

There have been no immediate reports on casualties or damage caused by the earthquake.