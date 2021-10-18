UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Strikes Near Kuril Islands - US Seismologists

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) A magnitude 5.2 earthquake has been registered in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of the Kuril Islands, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday.

The tremor was registered at 17:39 GMT 160 kilometers (99 miles) south of the Russian city of Severo-Kurilsk, with the epicenter located at a depth of 35 kilometers.

There have been no reports yet about possible casualties or damages in the aftermath of the earthquake.

