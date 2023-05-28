UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Occurs Off Coast Of Solomon Islands - Seismologists

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Occurs Off Coast of Solomon Islands - Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) A 5.8 magnitude earthquake was detected off the coast of the Solomon Islands on Sunday, European Mediterranean Seismological Center said.

The underground tremor occurred at 03:29 GMT around 150 kilometers (93 miles) southeast of the capital of the Solomon Islands, Honiara, with the epicenter at a depth of 105 kilometers.

Earthquakes above magnitude 5 are considered to be "moderate" but capable of causing damage to poorly constructed buildings.

There is no immediate information about possible casualties or destruction.

Related Topics

Earthquake Honiara Solomon Islands Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 UAE defeat Iran 4-2, qualify together for 2023 ANO ..

UAE defeat Iran 4-2, qualify together for 2023 ANOC World Beach Games

10 hours ago
 Benfica win record-setting 38th Portuguese league ..

Benfica win record-setting 38th Portuguese league title

11 hours ago
 Two intact embalming workshops unearthed in Egypt

Two intact embalming workshops unearthed in Egypt

12 hours ago
 At Least 10 Killed, 26 Injured in Avalanche in Pak ..

At Least 10 Killed, 26 Injured in Avalanche in Pakistan's North - Reports

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.