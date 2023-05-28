Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Occurs Off Coast of Solomon Islands - Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) A 5.8 magnitude earthquake was detected off the coast of the Solomon Islands on Sunday, European Mediterranean Seismological Center said.

The underground tremor occurred at 03:29 GMT around 150 kilometers (93 miles) southeast of the capital of the Solomon Islands, Honiara, with the epicenter at a depth of 105 kilometers.

Earthquakes above magnitude 5 are considered to be "moderate" but capable of causing damage to poorly constructed buildings.

There is no immediate information about possible casualties or destruction.