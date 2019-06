(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck near the West coast of Honshu, Japan , the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said in a statement Tuesday.

It said the quake occurred at a depth of 30 kilometers.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued tsunami advisories for some coastal regions of Japan.