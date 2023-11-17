Open Menu

Magnitude 6.7 Quake Shakes Southern Philippines: USGS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes southern Philippines: USGS

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) A strong magnitude 6.7 earthquake shook the southern Philippines on Friday, the US Geological Survey said, with local authorities warning of potential damage.

No tsunami threat was issued after the quake struck off Sarangani province on the main southern island of Mindanao at a depth of 78 kilometres (48 miles) at 0814 GMT, the USGS said in a statement.

There were no immediate reports of casualties but the quake was felt across a wide area of the mountainous island.

"I think it was the strongest earthquake I've ever experienced," Keeshia Leyran, 27, told AFP from Davao City, about 200 kilometres from the epicentre, where she was attending a conference.

"People around me were panicking and running to go outside. There are hundreds of people here at the event, so I was more scared of a stampede happening to be honest."

Quakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

jae-cgm/amj/pbt

Related Topics

Tsunami Fire Earthquake Davao Japan Philippines Event From Asia

Recent Stories

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

41 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in ..

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in World Cup qualifiers

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against ..

Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against civilians’trial in military ..

2 hours ago
 Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportuni ..

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year ..

Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year in Jan: Shamshad Akhtar

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2023

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to ava ..

Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to avail Pakistan's trade opportunit ..

16 hours ago
 Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be coun ..

Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be countered through unbiased policie ..

16 hours ago
 GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

16 hours ago
 Man found dead in Faisalabad

Man found dead in Faisalabad

16 hours ago
 Sister killed over domestic dispute

Sister killed over domestic dispute

16 hours ago

More Stories From World